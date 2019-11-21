Bajaj Holdings, Chrys Capital & Blackstone in talks with RBL Bank for potential investment
Updated : November 21, 2019 01:21 PM IST
RBL Bank is in talks with the three potential investors for investment of around Rs 2,000 crore, sources said.
While talks with Chrys Capital and Bajaj Holdings & Investment are at an advanced stage, negotiations with Blackstone are at initial stages, said the source.
