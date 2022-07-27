    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homefinance News

    Bajaj Finance profit likely to rise barely as margin might shrink

    Bajaj Finance profit likely to rise barely as margin might shrink

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Bajaj Finance is set to report its financial results for the April-June period on Wednesday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the company to report a net profit of Rs 2,435.8 crore for the three-month period, up 0.7 percent compared with the previous three months.

    Bajaj Finance profit likely to rise barely as margin might shrink
    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Bajaj Finance share

    TRADE
    Bajaj Finance is set to report its financial results for the April-June period on Wednesday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the Pune-based financial services company to report a net profit of Rs 2,435.8 crore for the three-month period, up 0.7 percent compared with the previous three months.
    They estimate the non-banking financial company's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — to slip 0.7 percent sequentially to Rs 6,025.8 crore.
    Bajaj Finance is widely expected to report improvement in its asset quality — or a contraction in bad loans as a percentage of total loans — compared with the March quarter due to lower provisions. Analysts will look out for the lender's management commentary to get more clarity on its outlook going forward. 
    The Street expects the company's assets under management — or the total market value of the financial assets that a financial company controls — to rise 8.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 1,97,452 crore.
    If that happens, it would mean the best AUM growth for Bajaj Finance in 11 quarters.
    Tags
    Next Article

    United Spirits net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 210 crore on strong consumer demand

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng