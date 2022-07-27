Buy / Sell Bajaj Finance share TRADE

Bajaj Finance is set to report its financial results for the April-June period on Wednesday. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the Pune-based financial services company to report a net profit of Rs 2,435.8 crore for the three-month period, up 0.7 percent compared with the previous three months .

They estimate the non-banking financial company's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — to slip 0.7 percent sequentially to Rs 6,025.8 crore.

Bajaj Finance is widely expected to report improvement in its asset quality — or a contraction in bad loans as a percentage of total loans — compared with the March quarter due to lower provisions. Analysts will look out for the lender's management commentary to get more clarity on its outlook going forward.

The Street expects the company's assets under management — or the total market value of the financial assets that a financial company controls — to rise 8.9 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 1,97,452 crore.