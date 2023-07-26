Bajaj Finance Q1: Beats estimates, new loans booked is highest ever

2 Min Read
The assets under management rose 32 percent to Rs 2.7 lakh crore versus Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Bajaj Finance reported good set of financials in the first quarter of FY24. The stock is trading flat at Rs 7,587 on the exchanges post the results declaration.
The Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) reported 27 percent higher year on year net interest income at Rs 6,718 crore, compared with CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 6,997 crore. The net profits during the quarter are 32 percent higher year on year at Rs 3,437 crore, while the CNBC-TV18 poll was at Rs 3,368 crore.
The number of new loans booked during the quarter grew sharp 34 percent year on year to 9.94 million and is highest ever in any quarter. The gross non performing assets is at 0.87 percent versus 0.94 percent quarter on quarter. The net non performing assets is at 0.31 percent versus 0.34 percent quarter on quarter.
The loan losses and provisions have also risen this quarter by 32 percent year on year to Rs 995 crore versus Rs 755 crore in the first quarter of FY23.
The assets under management rose 32 percent to Rs 2.7 lakh crore versus Rs 2.04 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
In the start of July, this NBFC reported strong first quarter business update, after which the stock rose 7 percent. The customer base rose 21 percent year on year and 5.6 percent quarter on quarter. The average ticket is also 9 percent higher year on year at Rs 37,003.
The stock has rallied 13 percent since start of CY2023.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read