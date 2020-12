Bajaj Finance Ltd on Thursday said it has raised Rs 755 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The Debenture Allotment Committee of the company, at its meeting held on December 3, 2020, has allotted 7,550 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 755 crore, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.