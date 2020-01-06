Bajaj Finance loan growth falls to 8 quarter low

The assets under management (AUM) of Bajaj Finance in October to November grew at the slowest pace in as many as eight quarters as the non-banking finance company too was not spared the severe liquidity pressures confronting the sector.

Bajaj Finance’s AUM, or loan growth, expanded at 35.1 percent year to year in the third quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Customer acquisition remained strong for the consumer financier with the customer base swelling to 4.04 crore, up 23.9 percent compared annually and 4.4 percent compared quarterly.

n Q2FY20, the value of new loans had declined by 10.6 percent compared quarterly.