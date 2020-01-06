Business
Bajaj Finance loan growth falls to 8 quarter low
Updated : January 06, 2020 04:24 PM IST
Bajaj Finance’s AUM, or loan growth, expanded at 35% year to year in Q3
Customer acquisition remained strong for the consumer financier, up almost 24%
