  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Bajaj Allianz Life launches guaranteed income life insurance plan. Details here

Updated : July 01, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Bajaj Allianz Life has announced the launch of ‘Bajaj Allianz Life Flexi Income Goal’ -- a guaranteed income life insurance plan.
Policyholders are given an option to accumulate the cash bonus declared in the policy instead of receiving the pay-outs monthly/annually.
Bajaj Allianz Life launches guaranteed income life insurance plan. Details here

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Escorts June tractor sales rise 21.1% to 10,851 units

Escorts June tractor sales rise 21.1% to 10,851 units

JSPL to sell stake in Oman subsidiary for over USD 1 billion

JSPL to sell stake in Oman subsidiary for over USD 1 billion

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement