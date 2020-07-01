Finance Bajaj Allianz Life launches guaranteed income life insurance plan. Details here Updated : July 01, 2020 10:05 AM IST Bajaj Allianz Life has announced the launch of ‘Bajaj Allianz Life Flexi Income Goal’ -- a guaranteed income life insurance plan. Policyholders are given an option to accumulate the cash bonus declared in the policy instead of receiving the pay-outs monthly/annually. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply