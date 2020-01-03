Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report
Updated : January 03, 2020 08:56 AM IST
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said action will be initiated against those not complying with the June 7 circular.
With the January 7 deadline for finding out-of-court resolutions nearing, bad assets worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit the insolvency courts in a month.
Resolutions have been stalled as some banks have not yet signed the ICA and disagreements on the terms between private and public-sector banks.
