Bad bank to be incorporated very soon; IBA files application to register National ARC, AMC

Indian Banks Association recently filed an application with the Registrar of Companies at the ministry of corporate affairs to incorporate both the asset reconstruction company and its debt management company.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.7030
|0.2060
|0.23
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1780
|-0.0950
|-0.09
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6712
|0.0024
|0.36