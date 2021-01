Since its formation in 2010, Bengaluru-based online brokerage firm Zerodha has changed the landscape of the broking industry in India. But did you know that missing out on trading on a day when stock markets posted their biggest ever gain was the "trigger" for its founder to launch the brokerage firm?

On May 18, 2009, Sensex created history, as two upper circuits were hit in one day, leading to suspension of trading for the rest of the day. The index jumped from 12,000 to 14,000 points in just 1 minute — 1,305 points in 30 seconds during opening trade, and then another 806 points in 30 seconds after markets resumed trading. It was like a tsunami of buy orders — the entire day’s trading lasted just one minute, and investors were estimated to have made Rs 10,000 crore every second.

But Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, missed out on that trade. In an interview with CNBC-TV18's Mangalam Maloo, Nithin said, though he had held “long volatility” positions for some time before that, he couldn’t capitalise that day because he had exited, or as they say in stock market parlance, "squared off", all his positions “just before markets closed the previous day” because he did not want to take any risk.

(You can watch this part at 3 minutes of the interview.)

Nithin had been trading in stock markets since he was 17. The thought behind launching Zerodha was felt the need for such a platform when