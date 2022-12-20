Homefinance news

Axis PFM appointed as Pension Fund Manager under National Pension System

By Sangam Singh  Dec 20, 2022 4:24:37 PM IST (Published)

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has appointed Axis Pension Fund Management Limited (Axis PFM) as a Pension Fund Manager. Axis Pension Fund said in a press release that it is committed to supporting its customers and investors.

