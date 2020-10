Vistara and Axis Bank on Tuesday launched a co-branded forex card that can load up to 16 currencies. The card has locked-in exchange rates and the cardholder will accrue 3 award points on Club Vistara for every USD 5 or an equivalent value spent, the airline said in a press release.

Club Vistara (CV) is the airline’s frequent flyer program. ”Customers also get awarded 500 CV Points as a Welcome Bonus on signing up (for the forex card),” it said.