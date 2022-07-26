Axis Bank beats profit estimates but slowing business momentum keeps Street cautious

Buy / Sell Axis Bank share TRADE

Axis Bank shares were under pressure amid overall weakness in the market on Tuesday, a day after the private sector staged a strong quarterly performance but analysts were wary of slowing business momentum. India's fifth largest bank by market value was boosted by an improvement in asset quality — or shrinking bad loans.

The stock fell by as much as Rs 14.5 or two percent to Rs 713.7 apiece on BSE on Tuesday.

Axis Bank reported a 91 percent jump in net profit for the April-June period with a 20.9 percent rise in net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid, both far ahead of Street estimates. That marked the best growth rate in NII in six years.

Axis Bank's net interest margin — a key metric of profitability for financial institutions — came in at 3.6 percent in the June quarter compared with the previous three months, according to a regulatory filing.

Business momentum losing sheen

Axis Bank's deposits declined 2.2 percent on quarter — the slowest in nine quarters — with a five percent fall in the low cost ones, according to the filing. Its advances slipped 0.9 percent — the worst in eight quarters.

Analysts see up to 39 percent upside in the Axis stock from Monday's closing price.

JPMorgan maintained a neutral call on Axis Bank but brought down its target price by Rs 100 to Rs 780 per share. The brokerage said the bank's loan growth was disappointing.

Jefferies maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock but lowered its target price by 3.8 percent to Rs 1,010 per share. The lender's quarterly profit was ahead of estimates aided by lower credit costs and better income, according to the brokerage.

It expects Axis Bank's valuation gap from ICICI Bank to narrow a bit from the current 35-40 percent.

CLSA also continued with a 'buy' call on the Axis Bank stock, raising its target price to Rs 975.

The bank looks set to deliver on its margin guidance with the April-June margin driven by improvement in asset quality, according to the brokerage.