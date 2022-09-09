Homefinance news

Axis Bank revises interest rates for fixed deposits — check here

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised its interest rates for fixed deposits under Rs 2 crore, with effect from September 9, 2022.
In response to the change, the bank has raised interest rates across tenures.
For FDs with maturities ranging from seven days to six months, the bank has hiked its interest rates by 25 bps.
For fixed deposits maturing from seven to 29 days, the bank is offering a 2.75 percent interest rate. For 30 days to 3 months, it is giving 3.25 percent interest. For maturity of 9 months to 1 year, it is offering 4.75 percent interest. For two to five years, it is giving 5.7 percent, whereas for five to 10 years the interest rate is 5.75 percent.
TenureRate of Interest
7 days to 29 days2.75%
30 days to 3 months3.25%
3 months to 6 months3.75%
6 months to 7 months4.65%
7 months to 8 months4.40%
8 months to 9 months4.65%
9 months to 1 year4.75%
1 year to 1 year 11 days5.45%
1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days5.75%
1 year 25 days to 2 years5.60%
2 years to 5 years5.70%
5 years to 10 years5.75%
(Source: Axis Bank)
For senior citizens
For senior citizens, Axis Bank is offering the same interest rates for maturity period of up to 6 months. For nine months to one year, the interest rate is 5 percent, for two to five years it is 6.45 percent and for five years to 10 years it is 6.5 percent.
TenureRate of Interest
7 days to 29 days2.75%
30 days to 3 months3.25%
3 months to 6 months3.75%
6 months to 7 months4.90%
7 months to 8 months4.65%
8 months to 9 months4.90%
9 months to 1 year5%
1 year to 1 year 11 days6.20%
1 year 11 days to 1 year 25 days6.50%
1 year 25 days to 2 years6.35%
2 years to 5 years6.45%
5 years to 10 years6.50%
(Source: Axis Bank)

