Axis Bank beats Street estimates with 70% jump in quarterly net profit

Axis Bank — India's fifth largest bank by market value — on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 5,329.8 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a huge margin. The quarterly net profit increased jumped more than 70 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, boosted by an all-round strong performance.

The lender's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — jumped 31 percent to Rs 10,360.2 crore compared with the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Axis Bank's quarterly net profit at Rs 4,343.7 crore and net interest income at Rs 9,779.6 crore.

“Over the past 12 months, we have made significant strides across every identified priority area. The focus on customer obsession and digitisation has got our acquisition engine humming. The core operating profits and

margins have grown on the back of strong performance across business segments," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank.

The lender's asset quality improved, as its g ross bad loans as a proportion of total loans reduced to 2.5 percent in the July-September period compared with the previous three months.

Its net bad loans came down to Rs 3,995.4 crore — a sequential decline of 16.4 percent.

Axis Bank shares succumbed to selling pressure ahead of the earnings announcement.