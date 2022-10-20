Axis Bank beats Street estimates with 70% jump in net profit

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Axis Bank clocked a 70 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the July-September period, exceeding Street estimates by a wide margin.

Axis Bank — India's fifth largest bank by market value — on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 5,329.8 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a huge margin. The quarterly net profit increased jumped more than 70 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

The lender's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — jumped 31 percent to Rs 10,360.2 crore compared with the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Axis Bank's quarterly net profit at Rs 4,343.7 crore and net interest income at Rs 9,779.6 crore.

The lender's asset quality improved, as its g ross bad loans as a proportion of total loans reduced to 2.5 percent in the July-September period compared with the previous three months.

Its net bad loans came down to Rs 3,995.4 crore — a sequential decline of 16.4 percent.

Axis Bank shares succumbed to selling pressure ahead of the earnings announcement.