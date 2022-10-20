    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Axis Bank beats Street estimates with 70% jump in net profit

    Axis Bank beats Street estimates with 70% jump in net profit

    Axis Bank beats Street estimates with 70% jump in net profit
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Axis Bank clocked a 70 percent year-on-year jump in net profit for the July-September period, exceeding Street estimates by a wide margin.

    Axis Bank — India's fifth largest bank by market value — on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 5,329.8 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a huge margin. The quarterly net profit increased jumped more than 70 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
    The lender's net interest income — or the difference between interest earned and interest paid — jumped 31 percent to Rs 10,360.2 crore compared with the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Axis Bank's quarterly net profit at Rs 4,343.7 crore and net interest income at Rs 9,779.6 crore.
    The lender's asset quality improved, as its gross bad loans as a proportion of total loans reduced to 2.5 percent in the July-September period compared with the previous three months. 
    Its net bad loans came down to Rs 3,995.4 crore — a sequential decline of 16.4 percent.
    Axis Bank shares succumbed to selling pressure ahead of the earnings announcement.
