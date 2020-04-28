Axis Bank Q1 decoded: With 28% of loan book under moratorium, lender posts surprise loss

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a surprising loss of Rs 1,388 crore for the quarter ending March 31, as provisions rose sharply compared to a year ago. CNBC-TV18’s Poll had shown that the street was expecting a profit of Rs 1,580 crore. So what really happened?

Despite a healthy 19 percent net interest income growth over the last year, 15 percent growth in its loan growth, and a 17 percent rise in operating profit, the bank posted a loss because it set aside Rs 7,730 crore as provisions and contingencies in Q4 FY20 against only Rs 2,711 crore during the previous year. The steep rise in provision is partially due to COVID-19 related uncertainties, and a clear indicator of the times ahead.

Amitabh Chaudhry, the managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank said, "The crisis we are facing as a nation is a long drawn one and it will need courage, grit and a fighting spirit to combat it."

Chaudhry put it as bluntly as one could, when he said that all industries would be impacted sooner than later, and stress across the banking system will only rise from here. "We remain conservative in our approach, given the heightened risk,” he said in a concall with the press soon after declaring the results for the quarter.

The bank has set aside a sum of Rs 3,000 crore for any potential impact because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other two banks that have reported results so far namely HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank have set aside Rs 1,550 crore and Rs 260 crore for any COVID-19 impact on their books.

When asked on what basis the bank arrived at the Rs 3,000 crore figure to buffer itself from any impact of this crisis, Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer of Axis Bank told CNBC-TV18, "There are three elements of provisioning one needs to look at. One, assets that would have become NPA as of March 31 that got the benefit of classification because of the April 17 (RBI) circular. The second component would be accounts that were greater than 0 days overdue but not NPA as of March 31, but would have become NPA over the moratorium period- that’s the second bucket. And the third bucket would be prudence and a conservative lens to what the provisioning should be."

"So far as the first bucket is concerned, which is assets that turned NPA as of March 31 for which we have taken the classification benefit, our full 10 percent provision requirement would have been Rs 73 crore. For assets which are greater than zero days overdue for which moratorium has been provided, the 5 percent provision would be Rs 560 crore. Therefore, all of the rest is prudence, excess provision that we have made for the quarter," Sharma said.

While the provisioning figure for moratorium accounts does not look large, what is to be noted is that about 10-12 percent of the bank’s customers have sought this relief, which forms almost 28 percent of the bank’s total book.

Axis Bank’s loan book currently stands at Rs 5.8 trillion, therefore 28 percent of this would amount to over Rs 1.6 trillion. That is the amount of loans where customers have been forced to seek relief on repayments as business has been hit by COVID-19. While it may be too soon to judge, if in the worst scenario, such a large portion of the book comes under stress, the impact could well be far higher than Rs 3,000 crore provided by the bank.

To make a comparison with its peers, IndusInd Bank with a Rs 2.06 trillion book, said only 5 percent of its customers sought the moratorium benefit. The bank has increased its Provision Coverage Ratio to 69 percent as of the March 2020 quarter, compared to 62 percent in the same quarter last year.

The bank says almost 80 percent of its retail loan book is secured, which is considered safer than the unsecured book which is not backed by collateral. Axis also said it is bringing down in BB & below rated book, and focusing on better rated clients. In corporate segment, 83 percent of the book and 95 percent of incremental sanctions are to A- and above, Chaudhry said during the concall.

The bank grew its loan book by a healthy 15 percent over the last year, with a 24 percent rise in the retail loans and 11 percent in the corporate book. With the environment getting tougher after this outbreak of the virus, businesses are scaling down operations, but the bank says it will merely tighten under-writing standards to protect itself, "We have not shut shop," remarked its executive director Rajiv Anand in the same call.

The bank showed an improvement in its asset quality during the quarter. As on March 31, 2020, the bank’s gross NPA and net NPA levels were 4.86 percent and 1.56 percent respectively, as against 5.00 percent and 2.09 percent respectively as on December 31, 2019. The bank has recognised slippages of Rs 3,920 crore during Q4 FY20, compared to Rs 6,214 crore in Q3FY20 and Rs 3,012 crore in Q4FY19. Slippages or fresh additions to bad loans were at Rs 3,418 crore in Q4 as against Rs 6,214 crore in the previous quarter.