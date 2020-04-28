Earnings Axis Bank Q1 decoded: With 28% of loan book under moratorium, lender posts surprise loss Updated : April 28, 2020 09:36 PM IST Chaudhry put it as bluntly as one could, when he said that all industries would be impacted sooner than later, and stress across the banking system will only rise from here. The bank says almost 80 percent of its retail loan book is secured, which is considered safer than the unsecured book which is not backed by collateral. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365