  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

Axis Bank Q4 net profit at Rs 2,677 crore, beats estimates

Updated : April 27, 2021 05:48:29 IST

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 11 percent YOY to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 6,808 crore in Q4FY20.
Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit, and miscellaneous income) for Q4FY21 grew 17 percent YOY to Rs 4,668 crore, from Rs 3,985 crore in Q4FY20.
Fee income for Q4FY21 stood at Rs 3,376 crore, up 15 percent YOY and 16 percent QOQ.
Axis Bank Q4 net profit at Rs 2,677 crore, beats estimates
Published : April 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19 vaccine shortage: Uncertainity over vaccination for those above 18 from May 1

COVID-19 vaccine shortage: Uncertainity over vaccination for those above 18 from May 1

COVID-19: Uncertainty continues over vaccination for 18-44 group from May 1; experts discuss

COVID-19: Uncertainty continues over vaccination for 18-44 group from May 1; experts discuss

Britannia Industries Q4 net profit at Rs 360.1 crore, misses estimates

Britannia Industries Q4 net profit at Rs 360.1 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement