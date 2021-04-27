Axis Bank Q4 net profit at Rs 2,677 crore, beats estimates Updated : April 27, 2021 05:48:29 IST The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 11 percent YOY to Rs 7,555 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 6,808 crore in Q4FY20. Overall, non-interest income (comprising of fee, trading profit, and miscellaneous income) for Q4FY21 grew 17 percent YOY to Rs 4,668 crore, from Rs 3,985 crore in Q4FY20. Fee income for Q4FY21 stood at Rs 3,376 crore, up 15 percent YOY and 16 percent QOQ. Published : April 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply