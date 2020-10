Axis Bank beats street estimates with a Rs 1,682 crore profit for the quarter ending September against a loss of Rs 112 crore in the same quarter last year, owing to a lower tax outgo, lower provisions, loan growth and some modest gains in the fee income business.

Its net interest income, the core income of any bank, grew by more than 20 percent over last year, at Rs 7,326 crore. Net interest margin or NIM stood at 3.58 percent.

Axis Bank reported an improvement in asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at Rs 29,560 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 30,234 crore in the previous quarter. The bank’s gross NPA ratio stood at 4.18 percent in Q2, lower by 54 basis points from the previous quarter, and net NPA ratio stood at 0.98 percent versus 1.23 percent in Q1.

If not for the Supreme Court order dated September 3, asking banks to keep accounts that were standard as on August 31, 2020, in standstill, the bank would have reported higher bad loans, with a Gross NPA ratio of 4.28 percent and net NPA ratio of 1.03 percent. The bank reported fresh slippages or new addition as to bad loans of Rs 931 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 2218 crore sequentially. Slippages from Loan Book stood at Rs 741 crore, and from investment exposure Rs 190 crore. Corporate slippages stood Rs 183 crore.

While stress is expected to rise on account of COVID-19, Axis Bank said there were no cases of restructuring as on September 30, 2020, but the bank made provisions of Rs 1,864 crore against any future restructuring cases that come up.

The bank clarified that to seek restructuring, retail customers need to first establish a clear impact on their cash flow due to the pandemic.

When asked if the bank had received any requests for restructuring and had declined them, which transplanted into zero restructuring cases, its MD & CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry said, “We’re being upfront that we’re expecting restructuring requests to come before December,” Implying that some cases may be under the process of being restructured. He added that the bank will only be able to give the final restructuring numbers after December, when the recast deadline ends.

Axis Bank’s overall capital adequacy ratio now stands at 19.38 percent, and CET 1 ratio at 15.38 percent, which is at historic highs for the bank. Chaudhry said this provides the bank “a strong platform to grow faster once the economy gradually emerges from this unprecedented and challenging period.”

Including TLTRO, Axis Bank’s overall loan book grew by 14 percent, with corporate loan book up 22 percent over last year and the retail loan book grew 12 percent YOY. The bank said that Credit card spends were up 49 percent over the previous quarter, with retail spends up 51 percent, indicating some recovery. The bank’s unsecured loan disbursements remain low compared to pre-COVID levels, but its secured disbursements in segments such as auto loans, loans against property etc. have reach 85-95 percent of the pre-COVID levels, the management said.