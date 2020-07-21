Axis Bank Q1: Sharp fall in book under moratorium, bank increases COVID-19 buffer

The country’s third largest private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a 18.8 percent decline in net profit for the first quarter of the financial year. This was largely due to lower fee income and higher provisions.

Non-Interest Income (comprising of fee, trading profit and miscellaneous income) for the quarter declined by 33 percent to Rs 2,587 crore. Fee income de-grew 38 percent over the previous year. "The decline in fees can be attributed to lower business volumes and velocity of throughput of transactions," the bank said.

The bank's operating profit also registered a one percent decline from last year, and stood at Rs 5,844 crore.

The net interest income or NII, which reflects earnings from the core lending business of a bank, grew by 20 percent over the previous year to Rs 6,985 crore in the quarter ending June.

Also read: Potential successor has been with us for 25 years: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri

Axis Bank said all these figures would have been higher had it not changed its accounting practice.

"In the current quarter, the bank reviewed its accounting practices and revised them to achieve more prudent and conservative outcomes. Adjusted for accounting policy changes and NII reserves created, the operating profit and PAT for the quarter would have been Rs 6,151 crore and Rs 1,626 crore respectively, growing by 4 percent and 19 percent on a YOY basis respectively," the bank said in its release to the exchanges.

Keeping in mind any potential impact from COVID-19 related disruptions, the bank made incremental provisions of Rs 733 crore during the quarter, taking the total aggregate additional provisions to Rs 6,898 crore.

Sharp Fall in Book Under Moratorium

When the bank last declared its earnings for the quarter ending April, it said that almost 28 percent of its book was under a three-month moratorium, as permitted by RBI. Three months later, this figure has fallen dramatically to just 9.7 percent of the book.

In a call with the media after declaring its results, the Axis Bank management said the sharp reduction in the book under moratorium was a testament to the quality of the bank's customers. "A lot of customers were being cautious and opted for the moratorium initially to conserve cash…But as the economy opened up, many paid up," Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank explained. "Our people reached out to customers and explained to them the value or lack of value in taking the moratorium. People realised it was beneficial to pay," he said.

Deposits And Advances

Axis Bank’s total deposits grew by 19 percent over the previous year, and by 5 percent against the previous quarter. The loan book saw a 13 percent growth, led by its retail book. On the corporate front, given the increasing uncertainty in the environment, 95 percent of the incremental lending was to A or higher rated corporates.

Bad Loan Build up Eases

The bank saw some respite in the bad loan build up, with fresh additions to bad loans or slippages at Rs 2,218 crore during Q1 compared to Rs 3,920 crore in the previous quarter. The gross bad loans or non-performing assets stood at Rs 29,560 crore, forming 4.72 percent of the total book, marginally lower than 4.86 percent reported in the quarter before. Its net NPAs, after making provisions, stood at 1.23 percent of the book compared to 1.56 percent in the April quarter. The bank’s identified "BB & Below Rated Book" which has a higher risk of slippages now stands at 2.2 percent of the total advances, at about Rs 10,753 crore as of Q1. This, however, does not include any potential stress emanating from its large retail book due to COVID-19.

Bank Remains in Cautious Stance

"We continue to remain cautious and thus have been creating additional provisions and shoring up our provision coverage, maintaining adequate liquidity, conserving capital and prudently managing credit and operations risk," Chaudhry stated.

"During the current quarter, we have done the following three things to continue to move the needle: First, changes in accounting policy. Second, increase in provisioning on standard investments, red flagged accounts and COVID related provisions, and third, conservative stance on interest recognition for the net interest income," he said.

Axis Bank’s board recently approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore equity during the financial year, but the management did not answer a question on the timing of this fund raise or the quantum needed. Its chief financial officer, Puneet Sharma said the bank's liquidity position remains strong, and it holds over Rs 26,640 crore of excess SLR (Statutory Liquidity Ratio) .

Also read: Axis Bank board approves fundraise of up to Rs 15,000 crore

While the reduction in the book under moratorium would have brought the bank some cheer, its CEO admitted that the trend could even reverse going forward. A clearer picture will emerge when the six month moratorium period ends on August 31.