Axis Bank names Puneet Sharma as chief financial officer, effective March 6

Updated : February 27, 2020 04:11 PM IST

Sharma will replace Jairam Sridharan, who has resigned as the group executive and chief financial officer of the bank, with effect from the close of business hours on March 5, 2020.
An alumnus of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Sharma has also worked with Citibank in roles covering structured cash solution, treasury operations and risk monitoring among others.
Shares of Axis Bank pared initial losses to trade in the green on the BSE on Thursday.
