homefinance NewsCiti deal priced around market valuations with internal funding: Axis Bank MD
finance | Mar 8, 2023 11:41 AM IST

Citi deal priced around market valuations with internal funding: Axis Bank MD

By Sonia Shenoy   | Latha Venkatesh  Mar 8, 2023 11:41 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Amitabh Chaudhry the MD of Axis Bank believes that the Citi acquisition will be a game-changer for them. It will help the bank to strengthen its position in the Indian retail banking sector and bring more customers under its fold.

Axis Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, recently acquired the retail assets of Citibank in India. While sharing his insights on this deal, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Amitabh Chaudhry, the MD and CEO of Axis Bank, said that the price paid for the acquisition was around the market valuations. He also mentioned that Axis Bank did not require any additional capital for this deal and there was no hurry to approach the market for fund-raising anytime soon.

Recommended Articles

View All

Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough

Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers

Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Women’s Day 2023: Do you know! 66% Indian woman not comfortable sharing menopause-related health issues with family

Mar 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“The valuations remain very competitive. The deal is well priced if you look at the similarly rated companies in the marketplace,” he said.
“We don’t need any capital to pay for this deal. This will be funded entirely from the existing balance sheet,” he added.
The CEO also highlighted that Citibank had a 150-year-old franchise, and the valuations for the acquisition remained competitive.
Also Read | Brokerages bullish on Axis Bank post-Citibank acquisition, keep target price over Rs 1,000 per share
Chaudhry sees a huge opportunity for Axis Bank to leverage the synergy benefits of this acquisition. He stated that 60 various initiatives had been identified to improve the quality of the overall franchise. The acquisition will also improve the overall current account savings account (CASA) ratio of the entity.
Furthermore, this deal will enable Axis Bank to take its products to Citibank customers and vice versa.
“We can take Axis products to Citi customers and some of Citi’s best practices to Axis customers and we believe that the combination of the two will add a huge amount of value,” he said.
Also Read | Axis Bank-Citibank deal FAQ: What happens to your accounts and services now
Chaudhry sees various cost benefits from the acquisition of Citibank's retail assets in India. He believes that the integration of these assets with Axis Bank will bring significant value to the business.
One of the most significant advantages of this deal is that 97 percent of Citibank's employees have come to Axis Bank. This will ensure a smooth transition and help in retaining the talent pool of Citibank.
The stock has remained flat in the last week and declined around a percent in the past month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags