Citi deal priced around market valuations with internal funding: Axis Bank MD

Axis Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, recently acquired the retail assets of Citibank in India. While sharing his insights on this deal, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Amitabh Chaudhry, the MD and CEO of Axis Bank, said that the price paid for the acquisition was around the market valuations. He also mentioned that Axis Bank did not require any additional capital for this deal and there was no hurry to approach the market for fund-raising anytime soon.

“The valuations remain very competitive. The deal is well priced if you look at the similarly rated companies in the marketplace,” he said.

“We don’t need any capital to pay for this deal. This will be funded entirely from the existing balance sheet,” he added.

The CEO also highlighted that Citibank had a 150-year-old franchise, and the valuations for the acquisition remained competitive.

Chaudhry sees a huge opportunity for Axis Bank to leverage the synergy benefits of this acquisition. He stated that 60 various initiatives had been identified to improve the quality of the overall franchise. The acquisition will also improve the overall current account savings account (CASA) ratio of the entity.

Furthermore, this deal will enable Axis Bank to take its products to Citibank customers and vice versa.

“We can take Axis products to Citi customers and some of Citi’s best practices to Axis customers and we believe that the combination of the two will add a huge amount of value,” he said.

Chaudhry sees various cost benefits from the acquisition of Citibank's retail assets in India. He believes that the integration of these assets with Axis Bank will bring significant value to the business.

One of the most significant advantages of this deal is that 97 percent of Citibank's employees have come to Axis Bank. This will ensure a smooth transition and help in retaining the talent pool of Citibank.

The stock has remained flat in the last week and declined around a percent in the past month.

