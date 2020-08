Axis Bank on Thursday announced the launch of GIG-A opportunities, a platform for alternate work models that encourage greater flexibility, diversity and inclusivity.

"Axis Bank’s ‘GIG-A-Opportunities’ is the answer to the challenge of having an integrated work model and solution that addresses the varied skill requirements of a large corporate, while meeting the need of flexibility and ease for a growing pool of untapped talent," the lender said in a statement.

GIG-A-Opportunities, as the name suggests, is pegged for large opportunities in the job market.

"It will open up large prospects in digital banking, technology, risk modeling, virtual sales, audit and credit policy, which are the first set of pilot offers for the model. It will attract talent through two work models – 100 percent virtual roles and flexible, project based short term contracts. These jobs offered go beyond the traditional association of freelance or work from home," the bank said.