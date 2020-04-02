  • SENSEX
Axis Bank customers: Here's how you can avail EMI moratorium on term loans

Updated : April 02, 2020 01:18 PM IST

By availing the moratorium option, customers will defer the immediate installments or payments, the bank said.
Moratorium has been extended to borrowers for certain loans/credit facilities such as gold loans, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans and farmer loans (cash credit, overdraft and term loan), microfinance loans and others.
