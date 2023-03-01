Axis Bank completes acquisition of Citibank | Read full text of CEO’s message to customers

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday completed the acquisition of Citigroup's India consumer business from Citibank N.A. and NBFC consumer business from Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd.

Axis Bank on Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Citibank’s India consumer business, almost a year after it first announced the deal in March 2022. As part of the transaction, Axis Bank is acquiring Citibank’s entire consumer facing business, which includes its credit card business, as well as Citi’s NBFC business for Rs 11,603 crores.

To mark the occasion, Axis Bank’s chief executive officer, Amitabh Chaudhry penned a message to all Citi customers who would now be part of Axis Bank, assuring them of a seamless transition.

Here is the full text of Chaudhry’s letter to the customers:

Dear (Customer Name),

Welcome to the Axis Bank family.

Today, we embark on a new journey together. A journey on which I hope you will not only discover a brand new world brimming with opportunity but also one that’s reassuringly filled with the things you’ve always loved.

Our acquisition of the consumer banking business from Citi in India is now complete, however a change of this magnitude will require a transition phase. I assure you that all 93,000 of us at Axis Bank are committed to ensure that it is a seamless one for you, with a promise that your needs will always be at the heart of everything we do.

During this transition you will continue to experience:

• The comfort of knowing that your bank account number, credit/debit card numbers, cheque books, IFSC and MICR codes shall all remain unchanged.

• The ease of continuing to use the Citi Mobile®️ App, Citibank®️ Online and CitiPhone®️; the reassurance of conversing and consulting with your trusted relationship manager; and the continued convenience of visiting your familiar Citibank branches (now branded Axis Bank) for all your needs.

• A sense of familiarity as you continue to enjoy the product benefits, privileges, and relationships you are accustomed to.

In addition, you can also choose to avail of the complete suite of financial solutions from the Axis Bank franchise and access 16,000+ Axis Bank ATMs that you can now call your own.

At Axis Bank, we live by our values of customer centricity, empathy, and inclusivity and that’s what makes us truly dil se open. I'm delighted to have you join our 40 million strong family and welcome you once again, to a world that is dil se open for you.

Warm regards,

Amitabh Chaudhry

MD & CEO