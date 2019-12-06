Axis Bank CFO Jairam Sridharan resigns

Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Friday said its group executive and chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan has resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

"This is to inform you that Shri Jairam Srldhcron. Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Bank, has today informed the Bank that he would like to pursue other career opportunities and as such has resigned from the services of the Bank," Axis Bank said in a filing before stock exchanges.

"Shri Jairam Sridharan will continue to serve as the Group Executive & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank under his notice period of three months," the bank said.