Axis AMC terminates employment of chief trader and fund manager Viresh Joshi

Axis Asset Management Company (Axis AMC), the mutual fund promoted by Axis Bank, on Wednesday said it has terminated the employment of chief trader and fund manager Viresh Joshi with effect from May 18, 2022.

"Further to our investigation, his conduct and following the decision to suspend him, the employment of Viresh Joshi (Chief Trader & Fund Manager) with Axis AMC has been terminated with effect from May 18, 2022 and he will no longer have any association with Axis AMC and Axis Mutual Fund. Accordingly, Viresh Joshi ceases to be a key person of Axis AMC," the fund house said in its statement.

"Axis AMC has been conducting a suo moto internal investigation since February 2022, using reputed external advisors to assist with this investigation," the company said.

"We take compliance with applicable legal/regulatory requirements seriously, and have zero tolerance towards any instance of non-compliance," fund house said.

Earlier, Axis AMC had suspended two of its fund managers for alleged irregularities suspected to involve several crores of rupees, including front-running transactions on their personal accounts. Axis Mutual Fund manages assets worth Rs 259,818 crore under various schemes.

Front-running, which is illegal in India, involves purchasing a stock based on advance exclusive information regarding an expected large transaction that will affect its price.

Sebi has categorised front-running as a form of market manipulation and insider trading, and penalised several fund houses and fund managers in the past over this activity.