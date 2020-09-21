  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Availing loan restructuring from SBI? Here's all you need to know

Updated : September 21, 2020 05:53 PM IST

The bank said that customers can save a physical visit to the branch amid COVID-19 simply to check their eligibility.
SBI issued a set of ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ or FAQs on the resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress for personal loans.
Availing loan restructuring from SBI? Here's all you need to know

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals' IPO subscribed 5.18 times on Day 1

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals' IPO subscribed 5.18 times on Day 1

RBI Monetary Policy on October 1: Here’s what experts expect

RBI Monetary Policy on October 1: Here’s what experts expect

Motilal Oswal lists 7 high conviction ideas from IT space for 1-3 months

Motilal Oswal lists 7 high conviction ideas from IT space for 1-3 months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement