Finance Availing loan restructuring from SBI? Here's all you need to know Updated : September 21, 2020 05:53 PM IST The bank said that customers can save a physical visit to the branch amid COVID-19 simply to check their eligibility. SBI issued a set of 'Frequently Asked Questions' or FAQs on the resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress for personal loans.