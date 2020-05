State Bank of India or SBI, country's largest lender is offering emergency loans to its customers amid coronavirus lockdown. Under this facility, customers can get up to Rs 5 lakh as loan and that can be availed within 45 minutes, the lender mentioned on its YONO app.

These loans are available at 10.5 percent interest rate.

EMIs for these loans will begin after six months, the lender mentioned.

"SBI EMI for this emergency loan will begin after six months when the loan borrower will have some breathing space and coronavirus lockdown impact on one's income has reduced," it said.

To check the eligibility, one can SMS “PAPL (Space) last four digit of SBI account number” to 567676.