Automation Anywhere raises $290 million in series B round

Robotic process automation (RPA) firm Automation Anywhere has raised $290 million in series B funding led by Salesforce Ventures.

Existing investors Softbank Investment Advisers and Goldman Sachs also participated in the funding, the company said.

After the funding, the company was valued at $6.8 billion, it added.

The additional capital would advance the company’s focus on improving human-to-bot collaboration through attended automation, resulting in enhanced customer experiences and increased employee productivity.

Last year, the company received $550 million in Series A funding from Automation SoftBank Investment Advisers, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, NEA, World Innovation Lab, and Workday Ventures.

“This new funding reinforces the promise of the RPA category and empowers our customers to achieve greater business agility and increased efficiencies by automating end-to-end business processes – bridging the gap between the front and back office,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Automation Anywhere.