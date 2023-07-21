Authorities recover only 8% out of Rs 8,000 cr custom tax evaded by chinese mobile cos

The Finance Ministry informed Rajya Sabha that Oppo evaded custom duties worth Rs 4,403 crore between 2017 and 2021 while Xiaomi evaded a total taxes of Rs 653 crore in 2019-20.

Major Chinese smartphone makers including Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo have evaded custom duties and made illegal remittances in India to the tune of at least Rs 8,000 crore, Finance Ministry informed the parliament on Friday. The tax authorities have only recovered 8 percent of the total amount evaded by these companies.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the ministry said that the Xiaomi Technology Pvt Ltd evaded a total taxes of Rs 653 crore in 2019-20, Rs 23.99 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 4.61 crore in 2022-23. While Oppo Mobile Pvt Ltd evaded custom duties worth Rs 4,403 crore between 2017 and 2021.

Out of the total Rs 8,000 crore evasion, the tax authorities have managed to recover only Rs 604.55 crore which is only about 8 percent of the total amount evaded.

Additionally, the ministry has identified 13 instances in total where the companies were indulging in GST evasions from July 2017 to June 2023. As per the data, the authorities managed to recover nearly Rs 1025 crore out of about Rs 1108 crore GST that was evaded.

F.Y. Names of Chinese Handset Company who have evaded taxes and illegal remittances in India Customs Duty evasion detected (in Rs. crore) Customs Duty Recovered (in Rs. crore) Action taken 2017-18 Nil Nil Nil Nil 2018-19 Nil Nil Nil Nil 2019-20 M/s. Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 0.89 0.89 Paid duty along with interest of Rs.31,77,721 and penalty of Rs. 13,30,143. File closed under Section 28(6). M/s. Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd. (Holding company of Xiaomi China) 653.02 0.46 Show Cause Notice issued. M/s Oppo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. 14.27 26.79 Show Cause Notice issued. 2020-21 M/s Oppo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. 4389 450 Show Cause Notice issued. M/s. Vivo India Mobile Pvt. Ltd (Holding Company of Vivo China) 2217 72 Show Cause Notice issued. M/s. Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. (Holding company of Xiaomi China) 23.99 4.8 Show Cause Notice issued. 2021-22 M/s Xiaomi India Technology Pvt. Ltd. 4.61 4.61 Differential Duty recovered 2022-23 M/s Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd (Holding Company Vivo China) 658 45 Show Cause Notice issued. M/s Ismarta India Pvt. Ltd. 5.31 Nil Pre notice consultation letter issued to the importer on 07.07.2023 2023-24(upto 01.07.2023) Nil Nil Nil Nil

“The major Chinese mobile handset brands which are operating in India are Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Transsion (operates three brands in India viz. Itel, Tecno and Infinix), Realme and Oneplus. Their cumulative turnover in 2021-22 was estimated to be Rs 1.5 lakh crore in India,” the ministry stated in its reply.

“The total direct employment generated by them in their manufacturing operations is more than 75,000. They also have sales and operational workforce of around 80,000 workers. The distribution of mobile handsets is mainly handled by Indian companies, however some of the Chinese companies like Oppo and Vivo have some Chinese distributors also,” the ministry added.

According to the ministry, in 2019-20 Xiaomi paid duty along with the interest of Rs. 31,77,721 and penalty of Rs. 13,30,143. The show cause notices have been issued to all Chinese smartphone manufacturing firms for custom duty evasion.

The matter of this evasion came to the fore last year when the Finance Ministry said that it is looking into cases of alleged tax evasion by three Chinese mobile companies – Oppo, Vivo India and Xiaomi.

Last year, in the Monsoon session of the parliament, the ministry said that the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had issued notice to Oppo on the grounds of mis-declaration of certain goods, leading to a short payment in customs duty.

Sr No. Name of the Company GST evasion detected (in Rs. crore) GSTRecovery (in Rs. crore) Action taken 1 M/s. Bubugao Communication Pvt.Ltd. 4.46 3.98 Investigation has been initiated and companies are being persuaded to deposit the tax amount/ interest/ penalty as applicable. 2 M/s. Inone Smart Technology India Pvt. Ltd. 5.50 5.50 3 M/s. Oppo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. 12.56 12.56 4 M/s. Oppo Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd. 28.48 28.48 5 M/s. Xiaomi Technology India Pvt.Ltd. 153.64 75.00 6 M/s. Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. To be quantified Nil 7 M/s. S.Mobile Devices Ltd. 64.44 64.72 8 M/s. G.Mobile Devices Ltd. 77.28 74.4 9 M/s. Oppo Mobile India Pvt Ltd. 642 697 10 M/s. Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd. 48.25 51.25 11 M/s. Zhongfu Mobile Private Limited 15.02 5.67 12 M/s. Xiaomi technology India Pvt.Ltd. 14.99 7.04 13 M/s. Lenovo India Pvt. Ltd. 42.36 0

The DRI’s investigation in July 2022, revealed that Oppo India availed wrongful duty exemption benefits amounting to Rs 2,981 crore through mis-declaration of certain imported goods.

While, Xiaomi received three show cause notices following the investigation by the DRI, for the recovery of duty amounting to Rs 653 crore for the period from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2020. The mobile company was found to be evading customs duty by way of undervaluation.