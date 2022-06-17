Atma, Prana, Maya — we try to capture all three in the market, says Sandeep Tandon

“Fundamental is the Atma, liquidity is the Prana and sentiment is the Maya, we try to capture all three,” said Sandeep Tandon of Quant Mutual Fund.

In a CNBC-TV18 special show, Smart Money, he shared his views about the fall in equity markets globally, the massive 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the US Fed and how to approach this volatile market.

“Fundamental is your core, liquidity is your lifeline; without liquidity, you cannot survive, and the sentiment is the illusion, which plays a very important role and you should know how to capitalise,” he explained.

“Traditionally we all live in a dynamic environment. When you work on a traditional or a unidirectional approach, which focuses only on the bottomline, company-specific things, then you get very narrow-minded. We talk about a dynamic style of money management, where we bring multidimensional research. We talk about valuation analytics, risk appetite, liquidity and volatility and when we combine these data points, then you see what the picture looks like,” he said.

