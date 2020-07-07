Business Atma Nirbhar executable; small businesses should have easy access to credit: KV Kamath Updated : July 07, 2020 01:53 PM IST As the country heads towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, the domestic market will get even bigger, says Kamath Banks must provide loans to small businesses at low cost, since the funds were back by government guarantee Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply