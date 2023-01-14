Assets Positive becomes India's first art fractional ownership platform

Assets Positive has a core investment committee with 80+ cumulative years of experience in alternative investments with deal closures of over Rs 50 crores over 20+ deals.

Assets Positive, a Mumbai based investment tech platform which allows retail investors to invest in fractions of multiple alternative assets, is changing the dynamics of art investment in India. The platform is launching and showcasing through a webinar, India's first Fractional Artworks from renowned artists on January 21, 2023.

They are offering a rare opportunity to own fractions of 2 artworks from 2 celebrated Indian artists. The artworks have been vetted by Industry experts and come with an authenticity certificate signed by the artists. These Artworks have recently received great interest in art exhibitions and are in high demand.

2022 was a year of huge sales for the art market. Christie's auctioned the record-breaking Paul Allen collection and reported $8.4 billion in sales.

For ages, high-income groups have invested in Art to beat inflation and grow their wealth. With minimum investment starting at Rs 38,500, this is the first step towards democratizing Art investments in India. Also, for a limited period the platform is charging zero investment fee.

Assets Positive has a core investment committee with 80+ cumulative years of experience in alternative investments with deal closures of over Rs 50 crores over 20+ deals.

They will soon power the platform with Blockchain technology for transparency, immutability and peer to peer discovery. In their endeavor to offer diverse and balanced risk-reward products to retail investors, Assets Positive is launching their first Art investment product with great upside

potential.