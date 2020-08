As Narendra Modi government announced a landmark shift in the income tax administration to make it simple, painless and transparent, soon your hotel bill above Rs 20,000, health insurance premium above Rs 20,000, payment of education fees above Rs 1 lakh, purchase of jewellery, white goods, paintings, marble above Rs 1 lakh could get you under the income tax scanner.

However, already transactions such as a purchase of jewellery above Rs 2 lakh is considered to be illegal if PAN number is not quoted and once, these proposed measures kick in, the scope will be widened further, said an income tax official.

Implying, that once the notification comes in, the financial institutions and other firms may have to report transactions that are above the prescribed thresholds. The Income Tax Department will then mine the data to identify people, who are making large purchases, but are not paying taxes or filing their tax returns.

The move comes in the backdrop of the observation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in a country of 130 crore of population, only 1.5 crore pay taxes, and such a trend is worrisome for the growth of the nation. Government has been constantly working towards expanding the tax base to the burden of taxes on a limited population of the country.