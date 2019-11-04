Around 60% of tax paying firms opt for new corporate tax regime, says report

Close to 60 percent of taxpaying companies have moved to the government’s offer of a lower corporation tax regime, reported Business Standard. According to income-tax department estimates, the report said, around three lakh companies have shifted to the 22 percent rate from the earlier rate of 25 to 30 percent.

“While initial estimates suggest around 60 percent of taxpaying companies have moved to the new corporate tax regime, a more realistic picture will emerge in December, once we get the third instalment of advance tax,” a government official was quoted as saying in the report.

The development, the report added, comes after the finance minister announced the option in September. The government is expecting around Rs 1 trillion of foregone revenue in 2019-20, lower than the initially estimated revenue loss of approximately Rs 1.45 trillion, according to the report.