#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Around 60% of tax paying firms opt for new corporate tax regime, says report

Updated : November 04, 2019 12:49 PM IST

Around three lakh companies have shifted to the 22 percent rate.
The government is expecting around Rs 1 trillion of foregone revenue in 2019-20.
Around 60% of tax paying firms opt for new corporate tax regime, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV