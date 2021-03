Hong Kong-based Ares SSG Funds on Thursday announced that it has completed the acquisition of debt-ridden Altico Capital. The acquisition marks the first resolution of a defaulting non-banking financial company (NBFC) outside the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

CNBC-TV18 last week reported that the lenders to Altico Capital are set to sign a Settlement Agreement with the real estate financier, bringing close a resolution process that has lasted for over one and a half years.

Funds managed by Ares SSG, in partnership with Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd. (ACRE), a leading asset reconstruction company, have acquired all outstanding loans and investments from Altico for a consideration of approximately Rs 2800 crores, in line with its original resolution plan submitted in February 2020.

Altico's employees will continue to assist in servicing the existing portfolio, Ares SSG said in a release.

CNBC-TV18 had reported in March 2020 that a State Bank of India-led consortium had unanimously voted in favour of SSG Capital’s resolution plan for the NBFC, over the other plans submitted by Cerberus Capital and the company’s own management.

Altico Capital has been facing a liquidity crunch for over a year and a half. It defaulted on Rs 20 crore ECB repayment to Mashreq Bank in September 2019, which led to a few lenders recalling loans. Thereafter, lenders formed a committee to execute a resolution plan for the NBFC under the RBI's June 7 circular by signing an Inter Creditor Agreement.