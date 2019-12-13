ArcelorMittal repays Essar Steel lenders, Rs 40,000 crore transferred to SBI

An excruciating 863-day long wait has finally come to an end for the lenders of Essar Steel, with ArcelorMittal repaying about Rs 42,000 crore to them on Friday, banking executives privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Global steel giant ArcelorMittal on Friday transferred about Rs 40,000 crore to the lead banker, State Bank of India’s current account, to take over the debt-ridden company after it was auctioned under the new Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

All creditors’ dues will be settled by the top lender by Monday (December 16), resulting in a recovery of over 90 percent, as per a banking executive who wished to remain anonymous.

The repayment comes almost a month after the November 15th Supreme Court verdict, which paved the way for Arcelor to takeover Essar Steel and also upheld the primacy of financial creditors over other classes of creditors.

As per the creditors committee approved plan which was upheld by the Supreme Court in its November 15 ruling, SBI will receive the largest chunk at Rs 12,161 crore, IDBI Bank Rs 2,282 crore, Canara Bank Rs 3,493 crore, ICICI Bank Rs 2,110 crore, Union Bank of India Rs 1,952 crore and Bank of India Rs 1,826 crore, said people familiar with the matter. Lenders, however, will set aside a total of Rs 1,000 crore additionally from their kitty for the operational creditors, as agreed by them earlier this year.

In a related development, lenders have also issued a Letter of Intent to ArcelorMittal for Odisha Slurry Pipeline Infra Ltd (OSPIL), a critical asset for Essar Steel plant, which connects its iron ore beneficiation plant in Dabuna with its pellet plant in Paradip, one of the people quoted above-told CNBC-TV18.

Essar Steel owes around Rs 49,046 crore to the financial creditors. SBI has an exposure of Rs 13,222 crore to the company, excluding the working capital it has been extending to the company during resolution process which is nearing closure after two-and-a-half years since going to the Ahmedabad bench of the bankruptcy tribunal in June 2017.

Essar Steel was among the first list of the largest 12 stressed accounts that the Reserve Bank of India had drawn up in June 2017 and asked banks to refer to the NCLT and the company was formally sent to the tribunal on June 27 2017.

As per the October 2018 resolution plan, secured financial creditors would recover 92 percent or around Rs 42,000 crore of their total exposure of Rs 49,046 crore.

Following this, the Ruias-run Essar Steel Asia Holding made a counter-offer to pay the entire amount in cash to bankers-a whopping Rs 54,389 crore but was rejected the NCLT in January 2019. After this on March 8, the NCLT approved ArcelorMittal's Rs 42000 crore bid.

On November 15, the Supreme Court had set aside the NCLAT order which gave equal rights to both secured and unsecured creditors of Essar Steel and cleared the decks for its takeover by ArcelorMittal.

A three-judge bench of RF Nariman said the two sets of creditors would be treated differently in any insolvency proceeding. There is no principle of equality between secured and unsecured creditors, the bench had said.