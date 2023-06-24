Apple Pay may launch in India soon: How it is different from Google Pay and Samsung Pay

By CNBCTV18.com

Tech giant Apple is said to be in talks with regulatory authorities and officials in India and it also plans to hold talks with the NPCI for the launch of its paymen t service, Apple Pay in the country, as per a Tech Crunch report. The company is eyeing an entrance into a massive market that is dominated by players like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, reportedly met with bankers to discuss the development of a localised version of Apple Pay. As per the report, the Indian version will be built on top of UPI.