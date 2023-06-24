CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsApple Pay may launch in India soon: How it is different from Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Apple Pay may launch in India soon: How it is different from Google Pay and Samsung Pay

Apple Pay may launch in India soon: How it is different from Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 24, 2023 3:15:49 PM IST (Published)

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook reportedly met with bankers during his visit to discuss the development of a localised version of Apple Pay.

Tech giant Apple is said to be in talks with regulatory authorities and officials in India and it also plans to hold talks with the NPCI for the launch of its payment service, Apple Pay in the country, as per a Tech Crunch report. The company is eyeing an entrance into a massive market that is dominated by players like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, reportedly met with bankers to discuss the development of a localised version of Apple Pay.
As per the report, the Indian version will be built on top of UPI.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X