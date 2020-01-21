Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv offer no-cost EMIs to patients

Apollo Hospitals Group and Bajaj Finserv have joined hands to offer EMI payment options to patients at Apollo Hospitals. The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will allow patients to convert their medical expenditure into easy no-cost EMIs that can be repaid over a period of 12 months.

“Organising finances is one of the challenges of dealing with the entire process of hospitalization,” said the companies in a joint statement, adding that the service will ensure “patients and families are provided an easy hassle-free payment avenue while dealing with hospitalisation.”

The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card offers easy EMI financing and quick loan processing with minimal paperwork thereby avoiding the hassle of documentation, according to the news release.

Key Features

* The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will be able to convert their medical expenditure into easy no cost EMIs that can be repaid over a period of 12 months.

* The card offers instant activation, the high credit limit of up to Rs 4 lakhs and the emergency line attached to the card.

* It also gives priority access and add-on benefits like complimentary personal accident insurance cover, discount vouchers, and coupons.

* The card covers the entire family and will be accepted across the entire Apollo Hospitals network.

* It will also benefit patients who do not have health insurance or whose insurance limit is lower than the cost of the treatment.

* The Health EMI Card can be availed by submitting KYC documents as per RBI guidelines, such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, cancelled cheque and duly signed ECS mandate.

* Special counters have also been set up across Apollo Hospitals where patients and their families can visit and sign up for the card.

Apollo Hospitals Group and Bajaj Finserv had previously joined hands to offer up to 100 percent finance on all healthcare and diagnostic services, noted the press release.

Prathap Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card will empower patients to access the best world-class advanced healthcare without worrying about treatment expenses at a time when they are already under stress.”