#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv offer no-cost EMIs to patients

Updated : January 21, 2020 02:00 PM IST

The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card offers instant activation, the high credit limit of up to Rs 4 lakhs and the emergency line attached to the card.
The Health EMI Card can be availed by submitting KYC documents as per RBI guidelines, such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, cancelled cheque and duly signed ECS mandate.
Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv offer no-cost EMIs to patients
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals the secret to becoming the number 1 choice of customers

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV