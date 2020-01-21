Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Finserv offer no-cost EMIs to patients
Updated : January 21, 2020 02:00 PM IST
The Apollo Hospitals-Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card offers instant activation, the high credit limit of up to Rs 4 lakhs and the emergency line attached to the card.
The Health EMI Card can be availed by submitting KYC documents as per RBI guidelines, such as PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, cancelled cheque and duly signed ECS mandate.
