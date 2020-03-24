  • SENSEX
Home Finance
Finance

Anmi urges Sebi to close stock markets for two days in view of COVID-19

Updated : March 24, 2020 03:02 PM IST

The Centre on Monday requested chief secretaries of all states to exempt services of Sebi-regulated stock market entities as well as related workforce from the purview of lockdown.
So far, only three states -- Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan -- have declared 'stock broking and depository services' as essential services.
Anmi, has asked Sebi to issue necessary advisory to all state governments that they declare 'share broking and depository services' as essential services exempt from lockdown/curfew.
