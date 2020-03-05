  • SENSEX
Anil Ambani's RCom gets Rs 23,000 crore resolution plan, Chinese banks to receive Rs 5,500 crore

Updated : March 05, 2020 05:50 PM IST

A committee of RCom creditors on March 4 unanimously approved the insolvency resolution plan to settle the unpaid debt of Reliance Communications, Reliance Telecom and Reliance Infratel.
While Reliance Jio will get the tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd for Rs 4,700 crore, UV Asset Reconstruction Co Ltd (UVARC) will get assets of RCom and Reliance Telecom (spectrum) for Rs 14,000 crore.
Against the alleged personal-guarantee of one debt, the Chinese banks would receive Rs 1,800 crore ($250 million) and their exposure will reduce by 55 percent to $300 million (Rs 2,200 crore).
