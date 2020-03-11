  • SENSEX
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group says exposure to Rana Kapoor and family 'nil'

Updated : March 11, 2020 06:43 PM IST

In a statement, the group said it is committed to honouring repayments of all its borrowing from Yes Bank through its asset monetisation programme.
As many as 44 companies belonging to 10 large business groups reportedly accounted for bad loans of Rs 34,000 crore of Yes Bank.
Nine firms of Anil Ambani Group reportedly owed Rs 12,800 crore while Essel Group had unpaid loans of Rs 8,400 crore.
