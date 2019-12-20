#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Andrew Bailey named as new Bank of England governor

Updated : December 20, 2019 02:50 PM IST

Andrew Bailey named as new Bank of England governor
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

With Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target, businesses fear excessive scrutiny from government

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: 47.95% polling recorded till 1 pm

Jharkhand assembly polls 2019: 47.95% polling recorded till 1 pm

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Roundup 2019: Nifty PSU Bank index cracks 17% in 2019; only 1 stock in green

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV