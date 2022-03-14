An ‘Insight’ into the algorithm taxmen are using to nab tax evaders

If you purchased a luxury car, villa, or took an overseas trip and flaunted it on your social media without you or your family members paying appropriate taxes, get ready to receive letters from India’s taxmen who have started reopening old assessments.

What is Project Insight?

After the demonetisation in 2016, India set forth an ambitious target to nail tax dodgers and floated an idea to use an algorithm to do so. The Income Tax department initiated ‘Project Insight’ to deter noncompliance, to impart confidence that all eligible persons pay appropriate taxes, and to promote a fair tax administration.

Who built this algorithm and Insight portal?

To initiate the project, use contemporary technology for data mining, research and analytics against black money and tax evasion, the government roped in L&T Infotech in 2017. The website that tracks all the data is https://report.insight.gov.in/

What data is used and from where?

The idea is to trace assesses at high risk of tax evasion. So, data could be sourced from government organisations such as Registrar of Companies, GST database, Reserve Bank records, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate, as well as social networking sites. The project uses technology to allow the government to collate databases of IT returns, IT forms, TDS/TCS statements and Annual Information Return (AIR) data.

How can your social media posts get picked?

Giving a peek into the algorithm, L&T Infotech chief executive and managing director Sanjay Jalona had said the project involves creating a "semantic web" where pages are structured and tagged in such a way that can be directly read by the computers. "We are creating a systematic web on a person. If his wife is going to Seychelles and putting photos on Instagram, we will capture it," Jalona said.

Drawbacks for the I-T department

Unlike when taxmen could slap notices based on specific information of evasion, now they can only send letters after the Insight portal throws up names. As per a report in Economic Times, the system has a degree of randomness; so, it could show details of evasion for a year when taxes were not being paid appropriately for more than that period.

What other centers are involved?

Income Tax Transaction Analysis Centre (INTRAC) and Compliance Management Centralized Processing Centre (CMCPC). The INTRAC performs tasks related to data integration, data warehousing, data analytics, web/text mining, alert generation, compliance management, enterprise reporting and research support. The CMCPC uses emails, SMS, reminders, outbound calls, letters, etc., to support voluntary compliance and resolution.

Reducing search and seizure operations

The project, the I-T department hoped, would help it nab defaulters in a non-intrusive manner as tax officials would not have to go through the process of search and seizure. This was also expected to help taxpayers resolve compliance issues online without the need to visit the income tax office.

Time to respond to I-T letters

Under the new section 148A of the I-T Act, assesses will get intimated that their information has been flagged and will get a week to respond. In case there is no response, a case could be reopened by the tax authorities. Earlier, cases were opened without giving an opportunity to the assessee to explain themselves.

What next?

I-T officials can send case reopening notices till the financial year ends on March 31, provided the name shows up on the Insight portal. After notice is sent, a reassessment will commence that will incorporate any comments from assesses. A show-cause could be served within the next nine months.