Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Amundi gives bond warning to State Bank of India over Adani's Australian coal mine

Updated : November 28, 2020 11:30 AM IST

Amundi said the asset manager had contacted the bank to voice its concern and followed up with a letter to the management on Thursday.
The Amundi fund – the largest aimed at green bonds in the emerging markets – looks to invest in bonds that help fund environmentally friendly projects.
Amundi gives bond warning to State Bank of India over Adani's Australian coal mine

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Carlyle Group in advanced stages to acquire Granules India for around $1 billion, say sources

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

Govt caps surge pricing by cab aggregators at 1.5 times of base fare, issues other guidelines

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

RBI has set precedence in LVB bond write-off, will hurt other banks: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement