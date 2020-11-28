Business Amundi gives bond warning to State Bank of India over Adani's Australian coal mine Updated : November 28, 2020 11:30 AM IST Amundi said the asset manager had contacted the bank to voice its concern and followed up with a letter to the management on Thursday. The Amundi fund – the largest aimed at green bonds in the emerging markets – looks to invest in bonds that help fund environmentally friendly projects. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.