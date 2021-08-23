Amitabh Bachchan introduces RBI’s mascot 'Money Kumar' in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan introduced RBI’s mascot, an animated ‘Money Kumar’, in "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) episode on Monday.

KBC has returned with Season 13 along with a host of new additions to the format, including the reinstatement of the studio audience. Last year, the 12th season of "KBC" underwent several changes to adapt to the social distancing norms of shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in 20 years, the show hosted no live audience and hence, the lifeline 'audience poll' was replaced by video-a-friend.

"When it comes to lifelines, yes, the 'Audience Poll' is making a comeback this season. With the studio audience being reinstated, the entire vibe of the show has been raised a few notches higher," a statement by Sony Entertainment Television read. Bachchan, who began filming the show last week, said he is thrilled that the studio audience is back on set.

"It was probably for the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn't a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well. I for one, truly missed them and their energy... It's infectious. "I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigor and so is the lifeline Audience Poll. It's an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to an engaging and a fulfilling game play. These contestants inspire me in every way," the 78-year-old screen icon said.

Bachchan has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

