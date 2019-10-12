Amid PMC Bank crisis, RBI disbands board of directors of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank: Report

Amid ongoing PMC Bank crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 10 dismissed the Board of Directors of the Pune's prominent Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank, reported Pune Mirror.

According to the report, the RBI has appointed District Deputy Registrar NV Aghava as the Administrator. The order was issued by Commissioner of Cooperation Satish Soni as per the instructions from the Reserve Bank of India. In May this year, the RBI had imposed financial restrictions on the bank due to financial irregularities.