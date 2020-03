Finance

Amid market rout, mutual fund assets inch up to a record Rs 28.29 lakh crore

Updated : March 11, 2020 04:59 PM IST

The AMFI said market indices have grown year-on-year at six per cent, against 15 percent rise in AUM in the MF industry.

SIP monthly contributions have breached the Rs 8000-mark for the 15th consecutive month, he said.