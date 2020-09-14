  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

AMFI signs 4 more cricket players to create awareness about mutual funds among youth, first-time investors

Updated : September 14, 2020 09:58 PM IST

AMFI ropes in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer for their ''Mutual Funds Sahi Hai'' campaign.
This engagement help AMFI in communicating the importance of longer term investing through mutual funds.
AMFI signs 4 more cricket players to create awareness about mutual funds among youth, first-time investors

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Srei Q1 net profit falls 46% to Rs 23 crore

Srei Q1 net profit falls 46% to Rs 23 crore

PC Jeweller posts net loss of Rs 73.55 crore in Q1

PC Jeweller posts net loss of Rs 73.55 crore in Q1

GST compensation due to states at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Maharashtra leads

GST compensation due to states at Rs 1.51 lakh crore, Maharashtra leads

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement