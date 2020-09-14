Finance AMFI signs 4 more cricket players to create awareness about mutual funds among youth, first-time investors Updated : September 14, 2020 09:58 PM IST AMFI ropes in Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shreyas Iyer for their ''Mutual Funds Sahi Hai'' campaign. This engagement help AMFI in communicating the importance of longer term investing through mutual funds. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply