American Express appoints Sanjay Khanna as CEO and country manager of India

By CNBCTV18.com

American Express Banking Corp (AEBC) has announced the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Country Manager for India. The company in a statement said Khanna heads the country executive team and is responsible for driving growth across the organisation’s consumer and commercial businesses.

In his new role, Sanjay will also spearhead several strategic and business development initiatives for the company while steering smooth collaboration across its diverse businesses in India. His position will be key to advancing and strengthening the company’s strategic focus in India, the company said.

Speaking on the appointment, Rob McClean, Executive Vice President, International Card Services, American Express stated, “I am pleased to welcome Sanjay to this new role. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Sanjay has exceptional credentials of delivering strong results coupled with a natural knack for leading from the front. We are confident that his commitment to excel in everything he does, his strong values and work ethics will further the brand’s leadership in the Indian market.”

Detailing his appointment, Sanjay Khanna, said, “India is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing economies of the world, characterized by its ever-expanding consumer base, evolving lifestyle and spending needs. As a premium payment solution brand, American Express has a definitive competitive edge in providing high-quality service. My role will be to further enhance the quality and service culture through premium products, service, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of the affluent population in India.”

In his previous roles Sanjay has held many leadership positions in the company including Head of Global Financial Operations, India Center Lead for Finance and Chairman of the American Express India Pvt Limited (AEIPL) Legal Entity Board. He has also led large-scale enterprise projects, multiple business transformation initiatives and established a number of centers of excellence.